Second man arrested over Strathaven park murder
- 14 July 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A second man has been arrested over the death of a 43-year-old man at a park in South Lanarkshire.
Jason McCue, from East Kilbride, was found injured in John Hastie Park, Strathaven, on Tuesday afternoon. He died while being treated by paramedics.
On Thursday, a 50-year-old man appeared in court charged with murdering Mr McCue.
A 27-year-old man is currently in police custody and is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court later.