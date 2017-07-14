Police appeal after five injured in road accident at Stonehouse

Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A71 near Canderside Toll

Five people have been injured in a head-on collision in South Lanarkshire.

The accident happened on the A71 at Stonehouse at 20:25 on Thursday.

It involved a black Audi A3 travelling west near Canderside Toll which appeared to lose control and cross to the eastbound lane of the carriageway and collide with a black Audi A4 car.

The 36-year-old driver of the Audi A3 was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow, where he is being treated for multiple injuries.

Hospital staff described his condition as serious.

His 31-year-old passenger was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The 42-year-old driver of the Audi A4 and two boys aged five and eight, who were also in the car, were taken to Wishaw General Hospital.

Inspector Graham Conner appealed for witnesses to the crash to contact officers via 101.