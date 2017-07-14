Prisoner accused of Wishaw hospital razor blade attack

Image copyright Ross Watson/Geograph Image caption The attack is alleged to have happened at Wishaw General Hospital

A prisoner is to go on trial accused of attacking a doctor at a hospital with a razor blade.

Craig Harvey, 31, denies assaulting consultant radiologist Marcel Strauss at Wishaw General on 24 February.

He is also accused of assaulting a prison officer and wrestling with three others before trying to escape from the ultrasound department on the same day.

Mr Harvey pled not guilty to all the charges during an appearance at the High Court in Glasgow.

It is alleged that he repeatedly struck Dr Strauss on the arm with a blade, which was attached to a piece of plastic, to the doctor's severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Ends of justice

Prosecutors also say that he assaulted prison officer James Muncie when he was "in lawful custody" and that he tried to detain the guard against his will in a toilet while holding the razor blade.

The charge further alleges that Mr Harvey demanded the prison officer remove his handcuffs and attempted to strike him with the blade before struggling with him, which resulted in Mr Muncie striking his head.

It is also claimed that he struggled with three other prison officers and attempted to escape from their custody in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

Mr Harvey faces a third charge of being in possession of a weapon.

He is due to stand trial on 27 September at the High Court in Livingston.