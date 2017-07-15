Third man arrested after Strathaven park murder

From the section

Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Jason McCue was attacked in John Hastie Park on Tuesday afternoon

A third man has been arrested over the death of a 43-year-old man at a park in South Lanarkshire.

Jason McCue, from East Kilbride, died after being found injured in John Hastie Park, Strathaven, on Tuesday.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in connection with Mr McCue's death. He is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

On Thursday, a 50-year-old man appeared in court charged with murdering Mr McCue.

The following day, a 27-year-old man appeared in court in connection with the death.