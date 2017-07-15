Man stabbed after disturbance outside bar in Glasgow

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened outside the Hazelwood Bar in Nitshill Road

A 22-year-old was seriously injured after being stabbed outside a bar in Glasgow.

Police were called following reports of a disturbance outside the Hazelwood Bar in Nitshill Road at about 19:20 on Friday.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

Police inquiries into the incident are continuing.