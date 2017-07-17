Helensburgh house damaged by deliberate fire

Police are investigating after a house was set on fire in Helensburgh in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Two people were in the Williamson Drive property at the time, but were uninjured.

Officers said they had received a report at about 03:30 on Saturday that the front door of the property was alight.

There was minor fire and smoke damage to the door. Police are treating the incident as wilful fireraising.

Det Sgt Jonathan MacKinnon said: "We are in the process of reviewing any potential CCTV footage that could assist the investigation but I am appealing to anyone who may have any information about the incident to come forward.

"If you were in the area of Williamson Drive in Helensburgh in the early hours of the morning or if you live there and saw or heard anything unusual or suspicious, please get in contact with information.

"Luckily no-one was injured and emergency services were able to extinguish the fire quickly but there was the potential for extensive damage."