'Dangerous' man sought over Castlemilk playpark death

Image caption Members of the public are urged not to approach Jordan Owen

Police want to trace a "dangerous" man following the fatal shooting of a man at playpark in Glasgow.

Officers investigating the murder of Jamie Lee want to speak to 23-year-old Jordan Owen.

Mr Lee was fatally wounded and five other people were injured during a large scale disturbance in Castlemilk on 8 July.

Police Scotland said Jordan Owen was considered dangerous and the public should not approach him.

He is described as 5'8" in height, of slim build, with short brown hair.

Two teenagers have already appeared in court in connection with the disturbance close to the play area in Ballantay Terrace