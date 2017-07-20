Work to start in Govan on first of eight Type 26 frigates

Image copyright BAE

Work is due to begin on the first of eight Type 26 frigates at shipyards in Glasgow.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon and Scottish Secretary David Mundell will cut steel on the first frigate at BAE System's Govan shipyard.

Sir Michael will also announce the name of the ship and its class name.

Earlier this month the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced a £3.7bn order for the first three Type 26s.

The first of them is expected to enter service in the mid-2020s.

The MoD said the work would "support and sustain" 3,400 jobs - half at BAE's Govan and Scotstoun shipyards, with the rest in the supply chain.

The contract for the second batch of five ships is expected to be negotiated "in the early 2020s".

The combat ship programme is expected to secure jobs on the Clyde over the next 18 years.

An initial development deal to build Type 26 combat ships in Glasgow was signed in February 2015.

Construction of the ships was initially expected to start in 2016, but Sir Michael said in June last year that no deal to build the frigates would be signed until it offered "value for money".

The Type 26 frigate is principally designed for anti-submarine warfare and will partially replace the current Type 23 frigate.

Each ship will carry a crew of 118, have a top speed of more than 26 knots and a range of 7,000 nautical miles. The first vessel is due to enter service in the early 2020s.