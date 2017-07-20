Ex-football coach Mark Ellis jailed for sex abuse

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Mark Ellis was found guilty of lewd and libidinous behaviour at an earlier hearing

A former boys' football coach has been jailed for five years for the sex abuse of a young player.

Mark Ellis abused the 10-year-old during a series of attacks in 1991.

The 57-year-old, who lived in Biggar at the time, had been running a football team and training school in South Lanarkshire.

Ellis, who now lives in Birmingham, was jailed after being found guilty of lewd and libidinous behaviour at the High Court in Glasgow.

During the trial, his victim told the court that Ellis had threatened to kill him if he told anyone.

More than a decade later, he travelled nearly 300 miles to confront Ellis at his home in the Midlands.

His abuser told him: "I'm sorry - I knew this day was coming."

The jury heard that Ellis had also coached boys at Birmingham City.

Ellis finally appeared in court in June 2015 after his victim, now 37, went to the police, but he denied the charges and claimed he was innocent.

Passing sentence, Judge Johanna Johnston QC told him: "You were trusted by his parents, you were treated as a friend of the family.

"You abused that trust in the most grave manner."