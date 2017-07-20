Police name Robert McLean as Lendalfoot crash victim

Image copyright Police handout

A 28-year-old man who died following a crash on the A77 in South Ayrshire has been named by police.

Robert McLean, from Patna in East Ayrshire, hit a verge when his car left the road near Lendalfoot at about 19:00 on Monday.

He was taken by ambulance to Ayr Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police Scotland said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.