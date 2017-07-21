Two arrested over murder of Euan Johnston in Glasgow

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Euan Johnston died in hospital after being shot in his car

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was shot in Glasgow last year.

Euan Johnston, 26, was attacked as he sat in his car at traffic lights on Shields Road in the city's south side shortly before midnight on 15 November.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said two men, aged 32 and 33, had been detained in custody on Thursday in relation to his death.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

The men are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.