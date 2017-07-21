Blair Logan admits murdering brother in fatal fire

Image caption Blair Logan poured petrol over his brother's bed before setting him alight

A man has admitted murdering his brother by dousing him with petrol and setting him alight on New Year's Day.

Cameron Logan, 23, died in the blaze in East Dunbartonshire, while his girlfriend Rebecca Williams was seriously injured.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Blair Logan, 26, pleaded guilty to murdering his brother and attempting to murder Ms Logan at the family home in Milngavie.

He also admitted endangering the lives of his parents.