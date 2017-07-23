Child 'seriously injured' by falling logs in Argyll forest
- 23 July 2017
A child has been seriously injured by falling logs in a forest in Argyll.
Emergency services were at the scene near the village of Benderloch, north of Oban.
Police Scotland said it was alerted at about 14:40 on Sunday.
There is no information about the age or condition of the child.