Detectives investigate Paisley suspicious death

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption There has been a large police presence in the area

Police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man in Tweed Avenue in the Foxbar area of Paisley.

The emergency services were called to the scene at about 23:20 on Sunday.

Detectives have said the man was stabbed during a confrontation. He died a short time later at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Police Scotland's major investigation team are working on the case and have appealed for witnesses to make contact with them.

The examination of CCTV images has started, along with door-to-door inquiries.

Det Supt Allan Burton said: "A man has died following a violent attack which took place in the middle of the street and it is absolutely imperative that we trace the despicable individual responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in Tweed Avenue, or the surrounding area, between 2230 and 0030 hours last night to please come forward.

"No matter whether you think you have any significant information, let our officers determine that, as you may be able to assist with the investigation."