Police release image of murdered Paisley man
- 25 July 2017
Police have released an image of a 31-year-old man who was murdered in a street in Paisley at the weekend.
Craig McClelland, who lived locally, was stabbed in Tweed Avenue in the Foxbar area of the town at 23:20 on Sunday.
Detectives said he he was attacked during a confrontation and died later at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.
Police Scotland's major investigation team are working on the case and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.