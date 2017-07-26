Man arrested over Lennoxtown flat blaze
26 July 2017
A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged deliberate fire in Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire.
The 22-year-old is in police custody and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
The fire started at about 00:10 on Tuesday in a top floor flat in School Lane.
No-one was injured in the incident, but police said all four flats in the block had been extensively damaged by the fire.