Glasgow & West Scotland

Man arrested over Lennoxtown flat blaze

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged deliberate fire in Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire.

The 22-year-old is in police custody and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The fire started at about 00:10 on Tuesday in a top floor flat in School Lane.

No-one was injured in the incident, but police said all four flats in the block had been extensively damaged by the fire.

