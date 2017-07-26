Glasgow & West Scotland

Early morning house fire in Bonhill 'deliberate'

A fire in West Dunbartonshire which left a 44-year-old woman in a critical condition is now being treated as deliberate.

The woman was taken to hospital after the blaze at Redburn, Bonhill, at about 03:00 on Tuesday.

Officers said the fire was being treated as wilful after a joint investigation between the police and fire service.

Inquiries are continuing and police have appealed for witnesses.

