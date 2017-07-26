Early morning house fire in Bonhill 'deliberate'
- 26 July 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fire in West Dunbartonshire which left a 44-year-old woman in a critical condition is now being treated as deliberate.
The woman was taken to hospital after the blaze at Redburn, Bonhill, at about 03:00 on Tuesday.
Officers said the fire was being treated as wilful after a joint investigation between the police and fire service.
Inquiries are continuing and police have appealed for witnesses.