Player Ade Azeez faces trial over cyclist 'hit and run'

Former Partick Thistle player Ade Azeez is to stand trial accused of hitting a cyclist with his car and driving off.

The striker allegedly drove dangerously near Craigholme Sports Complex in Glasgow on 24 October.

Prosecutors claim Azeez, now signed to Cambridge United, drove too fast for the conditions and "undertook" cars.

It is alleged that the 23-year-old failed to react to cyclist Robert McKelvie and struck his bike, causing the wing mirror to fall off.

Papers from Glasgow Sheriff Court further allege that Azeez then continued "to drive at speed and fail to stop to check on the welfare of Mr McKelvie" after the incident on Haggs Road.

Azeez did not attend the pre-trial hearing.

Azeez, originally from Orpington, Greater London, played for Patrick Thistle from June 2016. He made 46 appearances for the Jags and scored three goals.