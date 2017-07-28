Two injured after police vehicle crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the Pennyburn roundabout

A police vehicle on its way to a breakdown has been involved in an accident in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.

The crash with a car happened on the A78 near the Pennyburn roundabout at about 08:40.

Two women were taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A third person was treated by paramedics at the scene. The road was closed southbound.