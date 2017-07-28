Delays after lorry catches fire on A74 (M) at Crawford
- 28 July 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Delays were caused on the A74 (M) in South Lanarkshire after a lorry caught fire.
The incident happened between junction 14 and 15 northbound at Crawford at about 09:30.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze.
There were no reported injuries.