Champion boxer Victoria Glover attacked men with bat

Image caption The court heard that Glover and her friends had followed the men into a shop

A female British champion boxer has admitted attacking two men in South Lanarkshire with a baseball bat.

Victoria Glover, 18, hit Liam McKechnie, Robert Connelly and a car, with the bat on Rutherglen's Main Street on 4 January.

She was ordered to complete 200 hours of community work within nine months and will be supervised for 18 months.

Glover was crowned British female champion in a 54kg weight division earlier this year.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that the two men were walking along Burnhill Road in the Rutherglen area towards Main Street at about 06:30.

'Words exchanged'

They saw Glover and two friends and "words were exchanged" when they passed them.

Procurator fiscal depute Kathleen O'Donnell said: "The now accused had in her possession a baseball bat.

"Glover then approached Mr McKechnie and began to strike him with the baseball bat on the body.

"The witness observed two other females who were also present at this time."

The men moved past the group and made their way to a nearby street but saw Glover hitting a white Fiesta "numerous times", damaging a wing mirror.

Miss O'Donnell said the pair went to a newsagents but the girls also went into the shop, towards Mr McKechnie and Mr Connelly.

She added: "The accused raised the baseball bat striking Mr Connelly to the head and body several times."

Tripping allegation

He was cut on the forehead and bruised his left forearm. He was taken to hospital but did not need any treatment.

Glover was picked up by police later that same day in the local area.

Defence lawyer Paul Kavanagh said: "It happened in an underpass in Rutherglen, it was the two complainers who instigated the assault by tripping up one of her friends that she was with, then kicked the friend when she was on the ground.

"That's when Miss Glover became involved."

Mr Kavanagh said she picked up a bat which was on the ground nearby.

He told the sheriff that she "represents her country" and said she is currently training six days a week.

The teenager pled guilty to charges of assaulting Mr McKechnie, hitting the car and assaulting Mr Connelly to his injury.