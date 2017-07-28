Man 'critical' after being stabbed in Castlemilk
- 28 July 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 30-year-old man has suffered "life-threatening" injuries after being stabbed in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow.
The man was found injured in a flat in Castlemilk Drive at 11:30.
He was taken by ambulance to Hairmyres Hospital where staff said his condition was critical.
Police Scotland are following a definite line of inquiry.