Police probe attempted murder outside Greenock club Red
- 29 July 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating an attempted murder outside a nightclub in Greenock.
A 19-year-old man was left seriously injured after being attacked outside the Red club in Cross Shore Street at about 02:20.
The teenager was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital, where officers described his condition as being serious but stable.
Police Scotland have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.