Man arrested over teenage girl 'incident' on board train

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after an incident involving a man and a teenage girl aboard a train in West Dunbartonshire.

Police said the incident took place between Dumbarton East and Dumbarton Central at about 22:00 on Sunday.

Detectives are appealing for a woman who was in the same carriage to come forward as she may have "vital" information.

The 34-year-old man is currently detained in police custody.

The incident took place on the Larkhall to Balloch train.

The female witness is described as being in her 40s, with blonde hair tied back. She was wearing a purple top.

Det Insp Scott Hamilton said: "We understand that the woman was in the same carriage at the time the incident took place and spoke to the young girl involved to ask if she was okay.

"It is very important that we speak to this woman as she may have vital information to assist with this investigation."