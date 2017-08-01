Glasgow & West Scotland

Road closed after two-car crash on Rosneath peninsula

A road on the Rosneath peninsula in Argyll and Bute has been closed overnight following a crash involving two cars.

An air ambulance was scrambled to the scene at around 18:00 on Monday.

The accident happened on the B833, midway between Garelochhead and Rosneath.

The road, which runs alongside Gare Loch, is expected to remain closed under later in the morning.