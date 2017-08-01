Images released in appeal following violent assault

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released images of a man they are looking to trace following a "violent assault" in Glasgow's Queen Street.

A 33-year-old man suffered serious injuries, requiring hospital treatment, in the city centre attack at around 05:30 on 7 July.

Officers want to speak to the man in the images as part of their inquiries.

He is described as being white European in appearance and in his mid-to-late 20s.

Det Con Kieran Guy said: "A violent assault like this within Glasgow city centre cannot be tolerated and we seek the assistance of the public in tracking down those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow Police."