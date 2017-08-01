Woman's death in Saltcoats treated as unexplained
- 1 August 2017
Glasgow & West Scotland
A police investigation is under way after a woman was found dead at a property in Saltcoats in North Ayrshire.
Officers were called to Green Street in the town at about 20:00 on Monday.
The body of a 29-year-old woman was discovered.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing and the death was being treated as unexplained.