Woman's death in Saltcoats treated as unexplained

Green Street, Saltcoats Image copyright Google

A police investigation is under way after a woman was found dead at a property in Saltcoats in North Ayrshire.

Officers were called to Green Street in the town at about 20:00 on Monday.

The body of a 29-year-old woman was discovered.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing and the death was being treated as unexplained.

