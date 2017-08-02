Three-year-old Isla Nelson scoops comedy awards

A three-year-old girl from Glasgow has taken the Best Actress prize at the Scottish Comedy Awards.

Isla Nelson was honoured for her online appearances on BBC Scotland's Short Stuff News At 3 series.

The feature, which has notched up nearly 100 million views, shows Isla discussing politics and current affairs with her father, comedian Mark Nelson.

The series was also named Best Online Comedy at the awards, held at Edinburgh's Le Monde hotel on Tuesday.

On collecting her acting award, Isla's father Mark told the audience of comedians and industry figures: "Isla can't be here tonight. She's been made Trump's new communications director."

When collecting the second award, Mr Nelson said: "Frankly, it's about time. It's ridiculous it's taken this long. Let this be a lesson to other three-year-olds to stick with it, and you can break the glass ceiling."

The News At 3 series - A Toddler's Take on the News - recently saw Isla and her father appear on the BBC's One Show programme.

Among its most popular posts are Isla's take on the recent general election and her thoughts on Easter.

The awards, now in their fourth year, saw Still Game named as best TV show, while BBC Radio Scotland's topical comedy show Breaking The News was the winner in the radio category.