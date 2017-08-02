Police release name of Rosneath crash victim

Image caption Lisa Fleming was killed on Monday evening

A woman killed in a crash on the Rosneath peninsula in Argyll and Bute on Monday was Lisa Fleming, 32, from the village of Rosneath.

She died after the car she was driving and another car collided on the B833 in the Rahane area, close to the village.

The 21-year-old man driving the Mondeo was treated at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for minor injuries.

His 15-year-old passenger was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with a leg injury.

Police said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.