Man arrested over Karen Young death in Port Glasgow
- 2 August 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Port Glasgow last month.
The body of Karen Young, 47, was found at a flat in Kelburn Terrace on Friday 9 June.
Her death was initially treated as unexplained but police later began a murder inquiry.
Police Scotland said a 32-year-old man had been arrested. He is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday.