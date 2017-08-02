Man arrested over Karen Young death in Port Glasgow

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police found Karen Young's body at a flat in Port Glasgow

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Port Glasgow last month.

The body of Karen Young, 47, was found at a flat in Kelburn Terrace on Friday 9 June.

Her death was initially treated as unexplained but police later began a murder inquiry.

Police Scotland said a 32-year-old man had been arrested. He is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday.