Police appeal after shop worker threatened at knifepoint

Police are investigating a robbery at a shop in Glasgow in which a member of staff was threatened with a knife.

The incident happened at the Usave Mini Market in Saracen Street, Possilpark, at about 15:10 on Saturday.

A white man in his late 30s wielded a knife as he demanded money from a 39-year-old male shop assistant.

Officers have appealed for help in tracing the man who made off with a three-figure sum of cash before running along Closeburn Street.

He was of medium build and he was wearing a dark hooded jacket and dark jogging bottoms.