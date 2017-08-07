Glasgow 'securing more' business tourism

Image copyright Glasgow Life

Glasgow is becoming more successful at securing business tourism, according to new figures.

Glasgow Convention Bureau, which competes globally to attract conferences, said the city had secured 526 conferences through to 2022.

The bureau, which is part of Glasgow Life, said this could contribute £142m to the local economy over five years.

It said particular growth had been seen in international associations and medical and life sciences meetings.

Glasgow Convention Bureau is supported by key partners such as the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Glasgow's universities and the wider business community.

'World leader'

According to its figures, the number of international associations choosing Glasgow annually as their conference destination rose by 63% from 43 to 70 between April 2012 and March this year.

The data indicated medical and life sciences conference business had increased by 56% since 2014.

It said the 158 conferences secured in 2016/17 alone could contribute £63m to Glasgow's economy by 2022.

Cllr David McDonald, deputy leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "Glasgow is now recognised as one of the world's leading conventions cities.

"The volume of international associations choosing to bring their conference here has grown by more than 60% over the past five years, which is a reflection of the strength and global reach of our academic and business communities and their wider knowledge hub networks.

"Medical and Life sciences sector conferences attracted a record number of delegates to the city in 2016/17 and it was the best-performing sector in terms of the number of conferences confirmed for future years - that's because we're at the epicentre of medical innovation and world-leading research."

Kathleen Warden, of the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), said collaboration and its "exceptional" partnership with Glasgow Convention Bureau was a great asset to organisers.

The SEC was previously known as The Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The site, which includes the Clyde Auditorium (Armadillo) and The SSE Hydro, was rebranded at the start of the year.