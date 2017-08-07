Netflix buys Scots comic book firm Millarworld

Image copyright PA Image caption Millarworld was founded by Mark Millar from Coatbridge almost 15 years ago

A Scottish comic book company has been bought by streaming giant Netflix.

Millarworld, founded by Mark Millar from Coatbridge, includes his portfolio of characters and stories such as Kick-Ass, Kingsman, and Old Man Logan.

Mr Millar said he was still "blinking" over the news.

He said it was only the third time a comic book purchase on this scale had ever happened, with Warner Bros buying DC Comics in 1968, and Disney buying Marvel in 2009.

Mr Millar, who lives in Glasgow, started Millarworld as a creator-owned comic-book company nearly 15 years ago.

He runs the company with his wife Lucy Millar.

It is the first ever company acquisition in Netflix's history. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mr Millar said: "I'm so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans.

"Netflix is the future and Millarworld couldn't have a better home."

'Next generation'

Netflix said the acquisition was a natural progression in the company's effort to work directly with prolific and skilled creators and to acquire intellectual property and ownership of stories.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said Mr Millar was "as close as you can get to a modern day Stan Lee" - the co-creator of Spider-Man and other Marvel characters.

He said: "Mark has created a next-generation comics universe, full of indelible characters living in situations people around the world can identify easily with.

To say this is the best thing that ever happened in our professional lives would be an understatement Mark Millar

"We look forward to creating new Netflix Originals from several existing franchises as well as new super-hero, anti-hero, fantasy, sci-fi and horror stories Mark and his team will continue to create and publish."

Netflix and Mr Millar will bring Millarworld's portfolio to life through films, series and kids' shows available exclusively to Netflix members globally.

Millarworld is to continue to create and publish new stories and character franchises under the Netflix label.

Mr Millar previously worked at Marvel for eight years where he developed the comic books and story arcs that inspired the first Avengers movie, Captain America: Civil War, and Logan (Wolverine).

In a statement on his website he said: "Over the years, Millarworld has amassed 20 different franchises working with the world's greatest artists and now Millarworld has been bought by the hottest, most exciting entertainment company on the planet.

"To say this is the best thing that ever happened in our professional lives would be an understatement."

Netflix is the world's leading Internet entertainment platform with 104 million members in more than 190 countries.