Paisley murder probe detectives seek two men seen in area

Image copyright Police Scotland and Spindrift Image caption Craig McClelland was found badly injured on Tweed Avenue and later died in hospital

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Paisley have issued an appeal to trace two men seen in the area.

Craig McClelland was stabbed during a confrontation on Tweed Avenue on 23 July while heading to a friend's house.

The 31-year-old was found injured in the street at 2320. He was taken to hospital but later died, leaving his family "completely devastated".

Officers said two men seen near Tweed Avenue around the time could have "vital information" about the attack.

The first man was described as being between 25 and 30, over 6ft tall, and was wearing a light grey tracksuit.

The second man was of a similar age, about 5ft 9in tall, and of slim build. He was wearing dark clothing and white trainers, and may have been carrying a yellow plastic rucksack.

'Vital information'

Police had earlier appealed for help in finding a dog walker who was in the area and may have been a witness, who has since been traced.

A force spokesman said: "Extensive inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances and locate whoever is responsible.

"Officers are today issuing descriptions of two men they would like to speak to as part of the ongoing investigation.

"These two men were seen near to Tweed Avenue around the time of the murder and officers believe they may hold information which is vital to the ongoing inquiry.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call officers at Paisley Police Station via 101."