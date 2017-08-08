Jail warning for Paisley grime artist MC Shogun

Image copyright Watchtower Media Image caption A sheriff told Heron he was "stupid" rather than "bad"

A grime artist from Paisley has been warned he faces jail if he continues to breach a community payback order.

Joseph Heron, known as MC Shogun, had been ordered to do 240 hours' unpaid work for housebreaking but only completed 16 hours.

He was arrested shortly before he was due to support American rapper Nas at the O2 Academy in Glasgow last month.

Sheriff James Spy told him he had been "stupid" and faced a 12-month jail term if he failed to comply.

Heron was given a community payback order in November 2015 for breaking into a house in Paisley, stealing a laptop, a purse, gift cards and gift vouchers.

He also lashed out at police officers as they arrested him.

He subsequently failed to complete his community sentence and missed a number of court hearings.

He was taken into custody by police when he turned up for a soundcheck on 11 July ahead of a major career break, supporting US rapper Nas.

Defence solicitor Michael McKeown told Paisley Sheriff Court that Heron was trying to put his days of offending behind him.

He said: "These offences were committed in 2014 and he has not come to the attention of the police for any other matters.

"He was arrested from the O2 Arena where he was preparing to perform that night. That would've been the biggest professional event of his career.

"He now recognises he is not able to move forward until he has this matter fully addressed. He lacked maturity and insight and he regrets that."

Sentencing Shogun, Sheriff Spy said: "You've failed, on a number of occasions, to complete this order.

"You've had to be locked up - placed on remand - because you don't turn up to court and don't keep appointments.

"I hope your last period on remand is something which has brought home to you if you don't comply, that's where you'll end up.

"I don't want to lock you up unnecessarily because I think you're stupid rather than bad."