Man 'slashed' in Celtic ground before match

A man was seriously injured in an attack at Celtic's Glasgow stadium shortly before kick-off in the club's match with Kilmarnock.

According to some reports, the man was slashed in the face during a brawl in the hospitality suite at Celtic Park.

Police were called to the stadium shortly before 20:00 on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman said a 28-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to a facial injury.

She added: "Hospital staff describe his condition as stable. Officers are following a positive line of inquiry."