House attack treated as attempted murder
- 9 August 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A man was seriously assaulted in an attempted murder at a property in East Kilbride in the early hours of Sunday.
The attack happened at about 01:45 in Applegate Drive, Lindsayfield.
The 25-year-old was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride, where hospital staff described his condition as serious.
Police Scotland said they were following a positive line of inquiry. Officers urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them.