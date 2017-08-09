Man's death 'unexplained' after body found in flat

Image caption A policeman was stationed outside the cordoned off flat

The death of a man whose body was found in a flat in Bishopbriggs is being treated as unexplained.

Officers were called to Clelland Avenue in the Auchinairn area at about 08:30 after reports a man had been found dead at the property.

Police Scotland said inquiries were at an early stage and were ongoing.

The access stairs to the flat have been cordoned off as the investigation continues.