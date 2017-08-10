Knife robber beaten with mops during two different shop raids

Image copyright Google Image caption Hoggan fled the One O One off-licence on Dyke Road after a shop assistant set about him with a mop

A knife-wielding robber who was beaten with mops during two separate raids has been jailed for five years.

Stephen Hoggan admitted robbing the One O One off-licence on Glasgow's Dyke Road with a knife on 4 April, 2017.

The 49-year-old fled with two bottles of alcohol after shop assistant Cheryl Bradley hit him with a mop she was cleaning the floor with.

The previous day, he had also been set about with a mop during a robbery in another store in the city.

Hoggan admitted robbing three branches of One O One in the city on consecutive days, and was jailed for five years and three months by the Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian.

Hood up

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Hoggan entered the Dyke Road shop at closing time on 4 April with his hood up and a snood covering part of his face.

However, Ms Bradley recognised him as a regular customer, and shouted "get away from there" when she saw him go behind the counter.

Hoggan produced a knife and demanded she open the till, but she refused and "began hitting him with the mop she was using to clean the floor".

In court, Hoggan also admitted robbing another One O One, on Alexandra Parade, the previous day.

On that occasion he made off with £37, but was hit on the head and body with a mop by shop assistant Ellen Telfer while he was grabbing the money from the till.

He also admitted a third robbery, at the One O One on Battlefield Road on 5 April, on that occasion escaping with "a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol".