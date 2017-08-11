Police appeal for make-up thief is social media hit

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A thief stole £600 worth of cosmetics from a store in Coatbridge

A light-hearted appeal to trace a shoplifter by police in Lanarkshire has become a social media hit.

Officers turned to Twitter in a bid to find a thief who stole £600 worth of cosmetics from a local Boots store.

"We are looking for a 40-year-old man who looks 20, glowing skin, long eyelashes, raised eyebrows & pronounced lips," they added.

In response, one pun-loving joker replied: "Is there any foundation to these allegations?"

The post by Monklands police sparked a series of witty responses from their followers on the social media platform.

Referring to a popular brand of make-up, one asked: "If you put him in an identity parade, will he be No 7 in the line up?"

Another said: "When questioned as to why he had allegedly stolen £600 of cosmetics the suspect simply answered 'Because I'm worth it.'"

The theft happened at Boots in Main Street, Coatbridge, at about 12:30 on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers.