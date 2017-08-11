Boy, 14, 'badly injured' during Cumbernauld arrest

Claims that a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was arrested in North Lanarkshire are to be investigated by a police watchdog.

The alleged incident happened in Cumbernauld on 21 July.

The boy's injuries were said to be serious but not life-threatening, BBC Scotland understands.

The matter was referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Pirc said it would investigate what took place and report back in due course.