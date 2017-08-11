Woman injured in Glasgow after being struck by bus
- 11 August 2017
A woman has been struck by a bus in Glasgow.
The accident took place on Kilmarnock Road in the Shawlands area of the city at about 16:15.
The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. No information has been released on her condition.
The road was closed while police carried out investigations.