Vulnerable Cumbernauld girl reported missing

A vulnerable 13-year-old has gone missing in Cumbernauld.

Shannon Wilson was last seen at her home in Garngibbock Road at about 16:30. She lives close to Greenfaulds High School.

Police said she is white, 5'4", slim, dark blue jeans and a pink hoodie, dark hair in a ponytail and thick glasses. She may also be barefoot.

The officer leading the effort to find her has said the local community may be key to finding her.

Insp Stuart Robertson from Coatbridge Police Station said: "Shannon has never gone missing before and her family are extremely worried about her.

"We need the assistance of the local community to find her and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Shannon in the area to please get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Coatbridge Police Station via 101."