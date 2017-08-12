Three people charged after drugs and firearm raids

Three people have been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of £300,000 plus a firearm and ammunition were seized in the east end of Glasgow.

Police officers found heroin and cannabis during raids on two properties in Gartloch Road and Rigby Drive on Thursday morning.

Two men, aged 30 and 36, were arrested in connection with alleged drugs and firearms offences.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested in connection with alleged drugs offences.