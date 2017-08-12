Masked robbers threaten young family in their Kilmarnock home

Two men wearing balaclavas threatened a young family with a weapon after breaking into their house during the night and demanding money.

A 29-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy were asleep when the men raided their home in Witch Road, Kilmarnock.

The man was assaulted during the break-in, which happened at about 01:00.

The would-be robbers fled the property when the couple said they did not have any money.

The first man is described as 5ft 6in to 5ft 7in tall, of stocky build, and was wearing a dark-coloured jacket and a balaclava.

The second man is described as 6ft, of stocky build and was wearing a light-coloured jacket and a balaclava.

Det Ch Insp Alan Sommerville, from Kilmarnock CID, said: "To break into the home of a young family and subject them to such a terrifying ordeal is absolutely despicable and it is vital that we find the individuals involved.

"We understand that the men may have been in the area around 2300 hours before the incident took place, possibly in the company of a third man, and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen them to get in touch."