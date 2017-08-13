Driver praised for evacuating passengers after Largs bus fire

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The driver kept passengers a safe distance away as the flames took hold

A bus driver whose vehicle caught fire in North Ayrshire has been praised after all the passengers were safely evacuated.

The McGill's 904 service went up in flames just outside Largs on the A760 Kilbirnie Road at about 13:35 on Saturday.

Emergency services attended but the driver and passengers were uninjured.

A woman whose partially-sighted mother was on board later thanked the driver for keeping everyone safe.

Kathleen McKenna told the BBC: "The bus started filling up with smoke.

"The driver told everyone to get off as quickly as possible. He then made sure everyone was as far away as possible.

"The bus was popping and banging as the fire took hold. The driver did really, really well.

"The police arrived and asked if anyone needed to go to hospital but they were all fine. They just needed a cup of tea."

Police Scotland said the road was closed for a time but later re-opened. The burnt-out bus has been removed.