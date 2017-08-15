Meeting over Glasgow train violence concerns

Image copyright Thomas Nugent Image caption Police said they have stepped up patrols in recent weeks

Train drivers are to meet with police, council staff and transport agencies to discuss concerns about anti-social behaviour on some Glasgow services.

The multi-agency meeting was arranged after ASLEF union said more needed to be done to protect passengers and staff on services to Helensburgh and Balloch.

The union said its members would refuse to work on the line unless something was done to protect staff.

British Transport Police said it had stepped up patrols along the route.

The meeting, which has been organised by local MSP Jackie Baillie, is to be held in Helensburgh Parish Church.

It is to be attended by British Transport Police, Police Scotland, Argyll and Bute Council, West Dunbartonshire Council, ScotRail, Transport Scotland, RMT and ASLEF.

Safety measures

Kevin Lindsay, ASLEF's organiser in Scotland, has called on Transport Minister Humza Yousaf to improve safety measures.

The union is calling for every train on the route to have at least two members of staff on board, with increased support from the British Transport Police.

It also said its members were seeking advice on using the law to take action against individuals, the local council, Scottish government and ScotRail over the attacks.

Mr Yousaf has said the government is working closely with the police, Scotland's transport providers and the trade unions to raise awareness of this issue.

He said it had also committed support through a Violence against Transport Workers campaign.