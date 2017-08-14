Man dies in Lanarkshire two-vehicle collision

A 74-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle collision in Lanarkshire.

The silver Mazda Tribute he was driving was in involved in a crash with black Vauxhall Antara at about 13:30 on Sunday.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a man aged 32, sustained minor injuries and was released from hospital after treatment.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision, which was at the junction of the B743 and Roman Road, near Strathaven.

Sgt Craig McDonald said: "I would appeal for any witnesses to the collision that have not already come forward, or anyone with information relating to the incident, to contact road policing officers at Motherwell.

"Information can be passed to officers from the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Motherwell on 101."