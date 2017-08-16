Glasgow & West Scotland

Girl, 14, sexually assaulted at Glasgow subway station

Ibrox Subway Station Image copyright Google

A 14-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted at a subway station in Glasgow.

Officers were alerted to the incident at Ibrox subway station just before 20:00 on Saturday 12 August.

British Transport Police said an investigation was under way.

A spokeswoman said: "There have not been any arrests at this time."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites