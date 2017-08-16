Man arrested in connection with Auchinairn death
- 16 August 2017
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of 51-year-old Frederick McGettigan in Auchinairn.
Mr McGettigan, known as Ricky, was found dead in a flat in the suburb near Bishopbriggs, north of Glasgow, on 9 August.
Police launched a murder inquiry and appealed for information.
The 49-year-old man who has been arrested is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.